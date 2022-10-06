Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.9% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

MDRR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.79. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medalist Diversified REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,920.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 567,962 shares of company stock valued at $498,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

