Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.9% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

MDRR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.79. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medalist Diversified REIT

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,920.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 567,962 shares of company stock valued at $498,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRGet Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Dividend History for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

