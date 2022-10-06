Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.9% annually over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
MDRR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.79. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
