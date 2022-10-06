MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading Up 0.1%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 2,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

