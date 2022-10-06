MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

