Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 218,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,647. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

