Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veru by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veru by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veru

In other news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veru Price Performance

VERU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

VERU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 38,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,207. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

