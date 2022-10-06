Mendel Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $44.28. 39,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.