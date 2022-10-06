MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Mercer Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mercer Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 5.8% of Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 164,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 102,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 98,887 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock traded up $6.24 on Thursday, hitting $940.00. 7,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,380. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $915.50 and a 200-day moving average of $886.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

