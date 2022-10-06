MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $970.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $990.00 to $970.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.64.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $933.76 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $915.50 and its 200 day moving average is $886.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 197.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $3,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.