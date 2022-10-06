Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,523 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

MPC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

