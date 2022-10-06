Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.