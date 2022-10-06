Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.