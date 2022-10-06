Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $437,475,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $236.15. 3,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average is $227.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

