Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,493,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

