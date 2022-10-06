Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,954 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.18. 7,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $180.16 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.