Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.81. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Brigham Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

