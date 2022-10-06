Metacraft Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (MCT)

Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Metacraft has a total market capitalization of $45.24 million and $1.74 million worth of Metacraft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metacraft has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metacraft token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.08 or 0.06773462 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00086116 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metacraft Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Metacraft’s total supply is 1,641,963,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,661,120 tokens. The official website for Metacraft is www.metacraft.game. Metacraft’s official Twitter account is @metacraften and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacraft

According to CryptoCompare, “Metacraft (MCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metacraft has a current supply of 1,641,963,300 with 52,661,120 in circulation. The last known price of Metacraft is 0.68093896 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,614,527.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metacraft.game/.”

