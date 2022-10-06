MetaGaming Guild Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (MGG)

MetaGaming Guild (MGG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, MetaGaming Guild has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. MetaGaming Guild has a market capitalization of $315,112.83 and approximately $182,792.00 worth of MetaGaming Guild was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaGaming Guild token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get MetaGaming Guild alerts:

MetaGaming Guild Profile

MetaGaming Guild launched on August 31st, 2021. MetaGaming Guild’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,500 tokens. MetaGaming Guild’s official message board is medium.com/metagamingguild. MetaGaming Guild’s official Twitter account is @metagamingguild and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaGaming Guild’s official website is www.metagg.com.

MetaGaming Guild Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGaming Guild (MGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaGaming Guild has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGaming Guild is 0.00746738 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $126,366.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metagg.com.”

