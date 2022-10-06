Metaple Finance (MLX) Price Tops $0.0882 on Exchanges

Metaple Finance (MLX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Metaple Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaple Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaple Finance has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $61,062.00 worth of Metaple Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaple Finance Token Profile

Metaple Finance’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. Metaple Finance’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,500,000 tokens. Metaple Finance’s official Twitter account is @metaplefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaple Finance is https://reddit.com/r/metaplefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaple Finance is metaple.finance.

Buying and Selling Metaple Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaple Finance (MLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaple Finance has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaple Finance is 0.08829426 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $74,228.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaple.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaple Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaple Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaple Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

