Metavault Trade Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.75 Million (MVX)

Metavault Trade (MVX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Metavault Trade has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metavault Trade token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00008021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metavault Trade has a market cap of $2.75 million and $36,491.00 worth of Metavault Trade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Metavault Trade

Metavault Trade was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Metavault Trade’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,704,542 tokens. Metavault Trade’s official message board is medium.com/@metavault.trade. The official website for Metavault Trade is metavault.trade. Metavault Trade’s official Twitter account is @metavaulttrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metavault Trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Metavault Trade (MVX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Metavault Trade has a current supply of 4,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metavault Trade is 1.66346482 USD and is up 13.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $256,062.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metavault.trade.”

