MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166,884.00

MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, MEV Repellent has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. MEV Repellent has a total market cap of $166,884.00 and approximately $10,895.00 worth of MEV Repellent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEV Repellent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MEV Repellent Token Profile

MEV Repellent’s launch date was April 25th, 2022. The official website for MEV Repellent is mevrepellent.io. MEV Repellent’s official Twitter account is @mevrepellent.

MEV Repellent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEV Repellent has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MEV Repellent is 0.0001672 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,702.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mevrepellent.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEV Repellent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEV Repellent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEV Repellent using one of the exchanges listed above.

