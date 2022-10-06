Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MYBUF. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

