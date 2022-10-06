MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.