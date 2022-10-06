MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
