Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 84,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

