Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Up 2%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Millennial Lithium Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 38.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.04. The company has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20.
Millennial Lithium Company Profile
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
See Also
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Vertex Shares Higher On Optimism About CRISPR Partnership
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.