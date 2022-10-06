Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 7,324 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.36% of Genuine Parts worth $68,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.87. 24,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

