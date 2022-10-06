Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 41,931 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 218,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,128. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.