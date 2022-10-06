Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 50,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.32. 49,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,988. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

