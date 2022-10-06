Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $121,658,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $110,474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. 197,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

