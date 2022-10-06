Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,382 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.25% of KeyCorp worth $39,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 208,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

