Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $62.28 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of Mplx worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Mplx by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 93,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

