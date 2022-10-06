Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $34,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.82. 27,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,479. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

