Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 2,229 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.97. 26,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.