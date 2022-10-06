Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 80,853 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $25,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,915. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

