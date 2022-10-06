Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,738. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

