MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 1.2 %

MLKN opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

