Mimir Token (MIMIR) Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mimir Token (MIMIR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Mimir Token has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mimir Token has a market cap of $593,650.00 and $28,785.00 worth of Mimir Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mimir Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Mimir Token Profile

Mimir Token’s genesis date was November 5th, 2021. Mimir Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mimir Token is https://reddit.com/r/mimirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mimir Token’s official message board is mimirquiz.medium.com. Mimir Token’s official website is www.mimirquiz.com. Mimir Token’s official Twitter account is @mimirtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mimir Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mimir Token (MIMIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mimir Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mimir Token is 0.00578435 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $19,436.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mimirquiz.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mimir Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mimir Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mimir Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

