Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 373,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

