Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,473,000 after buying an additional 161,452 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.9% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 47,019 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.36 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

