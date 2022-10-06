Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,237,000 after buying an additional 549,519 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 840,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 263,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.