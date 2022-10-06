Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.