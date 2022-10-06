Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $274,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTN opened at $223.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

