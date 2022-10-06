Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 210 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,417,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after purchasing an additional 728,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,967 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.