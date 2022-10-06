Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

