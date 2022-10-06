Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Shares Up 4.9%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.70. 4,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.