Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,678,034 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,316 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

