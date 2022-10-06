Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,678,034 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MFG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
See Also
