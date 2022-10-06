ML & R Wealth Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $378.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

