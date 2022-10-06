Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.46

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.46 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.35). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 191.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 706,790 shares changing hands.

MONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.37. The firm has a market cap of £979.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.45%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 21,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

