Monopoly Millionaire Game (MMG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Monopoly Millionaire Game (MMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Monopoly Millionaire Game token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Monopoly Millionaire Game has a market cap of $1.75 million and $14,369.00 worth of Monopoly Millionaire Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monopoly Millionaire Game has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monopoly Millionaire Game alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

About Monopoly Millionaire Game

Monopoly Millionaire Game launched on January 24th, 2022. Monopoly Millionaire Game’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Monopoly Millionaire Game’s official Twitter account is @mmg_gamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monopoly Millionaire Game is www.mmggamefi.com. The Reddit community for Monopoly Millionaire Game is https://reddit.com/r/MMGGameFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monopoly Millionaire Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monopoly Millionaire Game (MMG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monopoly Millionaire Game has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monopoly Millionaire Game is 0.00212977 USD and is down -10.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $141.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mmggamefi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monopoly Millionaire Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monopoly Millionaire Game should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monopoly Millionaire Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monopoly Millionaire Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monopoly Millionaire Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.