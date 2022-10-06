Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.91

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.91 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 106.42 ($1.29). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.35), with a volume of 400,762 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £209.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

