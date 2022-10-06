MoonClimb One Day Volume Reaches $12,520.00 (MOONCOIN)

MoonClimb (MOONCOIN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. MoonClimb has a total market cap of $155,865.30 and $12,520.00 worth of MoonClimb was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonClimb has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One MoonClimb token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonClimb alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

MoonClimb Token Profile

MoonClimb’s genesis date was September 15th, 2022. MoonClimb’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MoonClimb is medium.com/@moonclimbofficial. The official website for MoonClimb is moonclimb.io. MoonClimb’s official Twitter account is @moonclimb_p2e.

MoonClimb Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonClimb (MOONCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonClimb has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonClimb is 0.01622963 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonclimb.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonClimb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonClimb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonClimb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonClimb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonClimb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.